Demand for Pennsylvania’s Whole-Home Repairs Program has been overwhelming, but more funding is on hold

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Stephanie Fritsch is terrified to take a shower.

She worries water will start seeping through the floor and into the room below, but she can’t afford to repair the leaky plumbing in her house in Dauphin County.

Determined not to miss her shot at getting help from Pennsylvania’s new home repair program, Fritsch started asking how to apply months before it had opened.

She was crushed to learn in October that she was on the waitlist. With its current funding, the county expects to repair around 40 homes. Fritsch is #78.

“I’m completely frustrated,” she said. “I was counting on it.”

Last year, state lawmakers agreed to use $125 million in federal pandemic aid to create the Whole-Home Repairs Program, the largest state investment of its kind in years.

As counties have begun taking applications, overwhelming demand has left hundreds of people unable to get help, interviews with more than a dozen program administrators show. Another $50 million for the program was included in the state budget approved in August, but the money remains in limbo until state lawmakers can agree on additional legislation.

The program offers income-eligible homeowners grants to address problems like leaking roofs, unsafe electrical wiring, and broken furnaces. The funding can also be used to make properties more energy-efficient, or accessible for people with disabilities, as well as for construction-related workforce training.

“We’re not looking at cosmetics or wishlists — we’re looking at do you, tonight, when you lay down in your home have a roof that’s working and keeping your bedroom dry?” said Kristin Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga, which is running that county’s program.

Some of the program’s more ambitious goals, however, have proven harder to realize.

Under state law, counties can award grants as high as $50,000, more than is available through many existing home repair programs. But many counties have chosen to cap the grants at around half that amount to avoid prevailing wage requirements that administrators say would create major obstacles for small contractors.

The program was also intended to help preserve the supply of affordable rental housing by offering loans to landlords who own no more than five properties. Most counties, however, have chosen not to do so, wary of a requirement that they monitor the rents charged for 15 years after awarding the funding.

David Thomas, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Development Corp., said he was “totally enthusiastic” about the state funding, but “totally blindsided” by some of the accompanying regulations.

“I was hoping those dollars would be more flexible,” he said.

With ongoing labor shortages in the construction industry, some counties are having difficulty finding contractors to do the work.

“They’re literally so busy they just don’t need us,” said Mikayla Kitchen, who works at the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

The county has been sending out fliers and cold-calling contractors, she said, but the shortage could cause successful applicants to wait as long as 18 months before work on their homes can start.

Some homeowners on the waitlist, meanwhile, are living in grim conditions. One family, Kitchen said, is confined to a few rooms on the first floor of their house, after the roof caved in and left the entire top floor open to the elements.

A rush of demand

​​The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a rare bipartisan success story.

Introduced by state Sen. Nikil Saval, a progressive Democrat from Philadelphia, the proposal won support from conservative Republicans representing rural areas that have suffered from years of disinvestment and blight.

“If we can breathe new life into some of our old towns by repairing homes, that’s good for everyone,” said state Sen. David Argall of Schuylkill County, a key Republican supporter of the program.

“I’d much prefer to work on home repairs than demolition.”

Pennsylvania has some of the oldest housing stock in the U.S. Almost 60% of homes in the commonwealth were built before 1970, according to a recent state report that found the number of uninhabitable vacant units was rising. The state’s aging housing stock “poses special risks to seniors and the disabled,” the report found.

The new program aims to address unsafe living conditions, allow older people to stay in their homes longer, and lower utility bills — often a major burden for low-income families — by making houses more energy-efficient. The program also targets long-standing labor shortages in the construction industry by providing funding for job training and workforce development.

“There simply wasn’t anything like this before that attacked all these components of the problem,” Saval said.

While some local governments already offered home repair grants through a patchwork of existing, smaller programs, county officials said the new state funding was especially welcome after the pandemic strained residents’ finances and inflation drove up the cost of repairs.

Many counties have been flooded with applications.

In Lehigh County, half of the $2.7 million allocation was reserved for people already waiting for help from existing programs, said Michael Handzo, a director at Community Action Lehigh Valley.

The other half was spoken for within 24 hours of the new program launching.

“As we expected, the demand for this program is just staggering,” he said.

In Potter County, the initial allocation will cover repairs for about five homeowners, but roughly 40 are on the waitlist.

Indiana County has enough funding for around 25 projects, but received more than three times as many applications.

Maryann Velez, who runs a nonprofit in Luzerne County, helped around 35 homeowners apply, but none received funding. “You could just hear the defeat in their voices,” she said. “It’s very disheartening.”