Thunderstorms and downpours to create flash flooding problems

Thunderstorms and downpours will create flash flooding problems today and some severe weather.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says thunderstorms and downpours will create flash flooding problems today and some severe weather.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today for the entire viewing area.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid with downpours and thunderstorms. Especially during the first half of the day. Flash flooding and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats. High 84.

TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low 73.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. The humidity comes down a tad. High 93.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. Flash flooding is possible in some areas. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, still warm but not as humid. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. Turning less humid during the day. High 84.

