Labor Day saw many people in the Philadelphia area enjoy the long weekend away from their work desks. However, some ended up behind bars.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, DUI traffic stops in Philly increased during this year’s Labor Day Weekend compared to 2021.

State Police’s Troop K is responsible for overseeing the city, as well as Montgomery and Delaware counties. This year, 35 DUIs arrests were made in the area compared to 27 from the year prior.