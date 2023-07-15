Pennsylvania SPCA rescues over 70 dogs, cats, birds from home

When the local coroner’s officer responded to the scene, they found a large number of dogs on the property.

They were concerned with the unsanitary living conditions, possible lack of veterinary care, and the sheer number of pets.

Once the PSCPA team was on the property, several cats and birds were found living there as well.

All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of the PSPCA and were transported to the organization’s various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.

Officials say the animals will undergo examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges, then they will be made available for adoption.

Those looking to adopt can visit pspca.org.

Officials say as the dogs become available for adoption, they will begin appearing on the website.