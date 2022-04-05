The rest of the Republicans

Jeff Bartos

Bartos, who is chiefly a real estate developer, is involved in a dozen different real estate and construction companies, mostly in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Throughout 2020, and up until he filed his disclosures in August 2021, he made more than $700,000 from six different companies for which he’s listed as a partner or managing member. In the case of a seventh, FMG Operating Company LLC, with which his campaign says Bartos is no longer affiliated but for which his wife handles operations, he’s listed as an employee.

He’s also affiliated with five other, similar companies from which he drew compensation primarily in the form of stock dividends. For one of those companies, JAB Energy Services LLC, he’s listed as the president. Stock income is reported less precisely in Senate filings, but between those five companies, as well as six other companies he’s affiliated with where he also owns stock, he made somewhere between $205,000 and $1.2 million.

Bartos and his wife also own significant stock unrelated to Bartos’s business relationships, both jointly and separately. Holdings include Boeing, Apple, health insurance provider Anthem, BP Pipelines, General Motors, and Pfizer. He appears to have begun dabbling in cryptocurrency, too — he owns Ethereum and Bitcoin, both of which could be valued at up to $15,000 apiece. He reported no liabilities.

His campaign did not comment on whether he would divest from any of that stock or separate from any of the companies he’s involved with if he wins the election.

Carla Sands

Sands has served as an investment firm CEO and ambassador to Denmark under President Donald Trump. She took over the firm, Vintage Capital, after its founder and her husband Fred Sands died in 2015.

These days, she reports that she brings in no earned income from the firm, or from anywhere else. She has a trust in her name, though its value isn’t disclosed. She also has millions of dollars in mutual funds and a long list of stock holdings, including in Alphabet — a.k.a. Google — Amazon, health insurance provider Anthem, private equity company Blackstone, and Facebook.

Her campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment about whether she would divest from any of those stocks if elected. She reported no liabilities.

Kathy Barnette

Barnette, who chiefly works as a conservative political commentator and is perhaps best known for her fruitless search for evidence of widespread 2020 election fraud, is the least wealthy candidate in the high-rolling GOP field.

She made a little less than $10,000 in 2020 giving speeches to conservative groups, like anti-abortion organization Heartbeat International. She brought in $17,000 more in royalties from her 2020 book, Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.

She and her husband also have between $100,000 and $215,000 saved up in joint bank accounts, and her husband has modest investments in a few mutual funds. She and her spouse also have some joint credit card debt — somewhere between $15,000 and $50,000 — and they both have some student loan debt. Between them, it’s between $25,000 and $65,000.