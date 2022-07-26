Rep. Glenn Thompson says no to gay marriage, attends son’s same-sex wedding

A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.

Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican who represents a large swath of conservative northern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill brought by Democrats to the floor of the U.S. House.

The vote came amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion access could jeopardize other rights aside from access to abortion, including 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which established the rights of same-sex couples to marry nationwide.