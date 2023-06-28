Medical marijuana law update would lift the advertising ban on Pa. doctors

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A proposal being considered in the state legislature would eliminate an unusual restriction in Pennsylvania that bans doctors from advertising their ability to approve patients for the state’s medical marijuana program.

Several medical marijuana advocates, patients, and doctors welcomed the idea, saying it would create a fairer system. Currently, large third-party companies — which offer to connect patients to doctors — are free to promote themselves on the radio, run newspaper ads, offer discounts on sites like Groupon, dominate Google searches, and put up signs on the side of roads. The advertising disparity was the subject of a Spotlight PA investigation last year.

But some supporters of medical marijuana raised concerns about other aspects of the bipartisan bill, which would represent a major update to the state’s medical marijuana law. The bill would allow doctors to approve patients for any medical condition — instead of one of 24 approved conditions — and eliminate a requirement that patients renew their card once a year.

“It’s not going to be medical any more,” said Lauren Vrabel, a cannabis pharmacist from Allegheny County and representative of the group Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. “This bill looks like an adult-use bill.”

The sponsors of the bill have argued the changes are needed to improve the medical marijuana program and prevent Pennsylvania residents from traveling to neighboring states that have legalized adult-use marijuana. During a committee hearing, state Sen. Mike Regan (R., York), one of the bill’s sponsors, said the update to the law would respond to “problems with the medical marijuana program and the restrictive and inconsistent oversight by the Department of Health.”

“The ultimate goal is to reduce restrictions on medical marijuana organizations and to reduce the cost and burden on patients,” Regan added.

Four neighboring states — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York — have approved cannabis for all adults 21 and over. In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a tax on adult-use cannabis in his budget package, but neither chamber in the legislature has passed an adult-use legalization bill this session. Regan — who held a series of legislative hearings last year on adult-use legalization — is one of the few Republican legislators in Pennsylvania to endorse ending the prohibition.

For now, patients need a doctor’s approval to legally buy cannabis in the state, and that would remain the same under the bill from Regan and state Sen. James Brewster (D., Allegheny).

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) declined to say when and if the full Senate would consider the bill for final passage, saying only that discussions are taking place. If it passed the Senate, it would still need to clear the state House before reaching the governor. The Shapiro administration declined to say whether it supports the proposal.

New bill would eliminate doc ad ban

The legislative action follows a series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA that found serious flaws in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The state’s advertising ban on medical marijuana doctors was the subject of a 2022 Spotlight PA investigation that found that the restriction and its inconsistent enforcement gave an advantage to largely unregulated certification businesses that stand to rake in millions of dollars each year through courting Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients. Those companies offer to connect patients to doctors, sometimes offering money-back guarantees if doctors don’t give approval.

Of Pennsylvania’s neighbors, only West Virginia had a similar advertising ban for health care professionals, the investigation found, but regulators there had a more lenient interpretation of what certifying physicians could say online.

In Pennsylvania, individual physicians working on their own or in small practices can face harsh penalties for buying ads — or even for simply noting on websites that they are among the state-approved physicians who can certify patients for medical marijuana cards, Spotlight PA’s investigation found. The restriction was one of several that lawmakers added to the bill when they legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

Under the bill that recently passed out of the state Senate Law and Justice Committee with a 10-1 vote, Pennsylvania would entirely eliminate that advertising restriction. Allowing doctors to advertise would help “level the playing field,” Brewster told Spotlight PA.

The change makes sense to Steven Evans, a Berks County pain management physician and one of the state’s approved medical marijuana doctors.

“If companies can do it — and all they’re doing is they’re just like a shell and underneath of it are all these doctors who are doing all these certifications — why not just let the doctors do it?” Evans told Spotlight PA.

The bill does not propose any new oversight for third-party certification companies. While individual doctors would likely be unable to spend as much as large companies on advertising, the proposed change in state law would allow them to get their name out without fear of being disciplined by the Department of Health or even having their medical license threatened, several doctors and patient advocates told Spotlight PA.

If the measure became law, Evans said he would probably “put a little blurb in the newspaper” that notes his practice offers medical marijuana consults and certifications.

“I’m not going to be like buying a full page ad with a big green marijuana leaf on it, and my face is in the middle of it,” Evans said. “No, that’s kind of nuts.”

But he figures some people probably will.