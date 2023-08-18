Why some of Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet picks still have ‘acting’ next to their title

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Seven months into his first term as Pennsylvania’s governor, two of Democrat Josh Shapiro’s picks for top cabinet posts haven’t been confirmed by the state Senate.

In practice, the distinction between an acting and confirmed secretary is minimal. Shapiro’s two acting secretaries, Debra Bogen of the Department of Health and Wendy Spicher of the Department of Banking and Securities, have essentially the same powers as cabinet officials approved by state senators.

But Bogen’s continued service in that role has roiled at least two Republican lawmakers who now want to curtail the powers of acting secretaries.

Shapiro recalled Bogen’s nomination in late June after it became clear she did not have the votes to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled state Senate.

Bogen, a pediatrician, had served as the head of the Allegheny County Health Department during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Republican leadership attributed the lack of support to Bogen’s “past management work.”

The governor has yet to announce publicly whether he will once again put Bogen before the state Senate for consideration or will nominate someone else to fill the role on a permanent basis.

State Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York) and Judy Ward (R., Blair) say that allowing acting secretaries to perform their duties without lawmakers’ approval permits the governor and his cabinet to evade oversight set up in the state constitution. They intend to introduce a constitutional amendment that would limit the powers of such secretaries in September.

“We’re supposed to be three co-equal branches of government and over the last three years we’ve seen the executive branch gain power,” Phillips-Hill told Spotlight PA. “The advice and consent of the Senate in a governor’s cabinet official is something that is articulated in our constitution.”

Shapiro isn’t the only governor who has made use of acting secretaries. At the end of former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, over one-third of the state’s agencies were led by officials who never received state Senate approval.

Wolf’s former press secretary, J.J. Abbott, said the governor wasn’t trying to circumvent the state Senate. He told Spotlight PA it was always a challenge to recruit officials for short cabinet stints late in an administration, and the long approval process didn’t help. But more importantly, he said, he blames the state Senate for injecting politics into the process.

He noted that leaders at one point tried to block appointments to the state utility regulator over a legislative conflict — something Abbott called “the straw that broke the camel’s back” in terms of getting nominees confirmed.

“They screwed up things with Wolf by turning things from [the state Senate’s constitutional duty of] ‘advise and consent’ to a ransom-taking,” he said.

The 21 cabinet secretaries who require state Senate approval lead state agencies, advise the governor, and recommend policy. Their responsibilities are wide-ranging and include administering the state’s elections, directing billions of dollars in education funds, and deploying state and federal dollars for a slew of human services programs, like SNAP and Medicaid.

The state’s constitution directs the governor to nominate a secretary to fill a position within 90 days of its vacancy.

Following the nomination, the state Senate has 25 legislative days to vote on the nominee, who needs approval from two-thirds of the body in order to be confirmed. If the nomination occurs during a recess, the clock starts after the chamber reconvenes.

If the state Senate fails to vote on a nomination within those 25 legislative days, the nominee can assume the role as if the body had voted in their favor. This happened for three of the secretaries in Shapiro’s administration — those in charge of the Departments of Human Services, Revenue, and State.