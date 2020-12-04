Pennsylvania has left soaring special education costs to districts, report says

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Over the past decade, school districts in Pennsylvania have been forced to shoulder most of the escalating costs of educating students with disabilities due to meager increases in state aid, according to a report from the Education Law Center and PA Schools Work.

An increase in state aid — $50 million for the 2019-20 school year — has been “insufficient” to reverse a “decade-long trend of state neglect,” the report said. This school year’s figures aren’t available.

Between the 2008-09 school year and the 2018-19 school year, special education costs grew by $2 billion, while state special education aid grew by only $110 million. The 2018-19 year is the latest for which full aid and expenditure figures are available.

In Philadelphia, the cost of educating students with disabilities doubled over that 10-year period, to more than $617 million from about $304 million. Yet its increase in state special education aid was only $20 million.

Reasons for the huge increase in costs include inflation, steeper personnel costs for health care and pensions, and a 14% increase in the number of special education students. There is a national trend toward identifying more students with complex needs, which often results in the hiring of additional personnel, such as one-on-one aides. In real dollars, the special education 10-year cost increase in Pennsylvania amounts to 38%, according to ELC’s figures.

Another factor that hurts districts in Pennsylvania is special education payments to charter schools. Under the state’s formula, the amount paid to charters for their special education students is often artificially high and does not relate to the actual cost of educating those students.