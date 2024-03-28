What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

David McCormick has dropped his first video ad in his bid against sitting Senator Bob Casey. Channeling his inner Al Bundy (the protagonist shoe salesman in Married… With Children), the former hedge fund manager reminisces about his high school sports days in his new spot.

“Pennsylvania wrestling taught me to do the hard thing: Hard work. Hard choices,” McCormick tells the camera as cut-away shots of newspaper clippings of his high school exploits glide by.

Taking a thinly veiled aim at the incumbent—who is running for a fourth term—McCormick continues, “Career politicians don’t do the hard work. They’re selfish and soft.”