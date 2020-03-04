Capitol Notebook by Spotlight PA provides updates on important news and notes from the halls of power in Harrisburg. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Pennsylvania’s state lab now has the ability to test for the new coronavirus, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday.

Currently, the Exton facility is able to process just six tests a day. “We are hoping to be able to conduct more tests a day by the end of week,” a Department of Health spokesperson said.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, but the department had over the past month sent samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. The state lab is “testing samples as we speak,” Levine told reporters Tuesday.

The ability to test at the state lab is “extremely important,” she added. The lab can return results on the same day if a sample is received in the morning.

Commercial labs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will also be able to test samples.

Because of previously limited testing, Levine said the department doesn’t know “if there’s been community spread” in Pennsylvania. “We’ll not be surprised if we have a positive test,” she said.

Levine declined to say how many people are being monitored in Pennsylvania.