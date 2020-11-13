Pennsylvania AG Shapiro still sees ‘absolutely no evidence’ of voting fraud

Pennsylvania’s highest-ranking law enforcement official said Thursday that more than a week after Election Day he still has not seen any indication there was widespread voter fraud.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, elected to a second term last week, said lawyers for the Republican Party and President Donald Trump also haven’t produced any evidence of it in the swirl of litigation they’re pursuing.

“Certainly if there was some, we would be on it immediately or our law enforcement partners would be on it immediately,” Shapiro said. “I’ve seen a lot of tweets about it, I’ve seen a lot of public statements about it, but we’ve seen absolutely no evidence of it.”