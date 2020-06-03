Pennsylvania 2020 primary: An unprecedented election, with still-incomplete results

After a primary election was thrown into chaos by a pandemic and buffeted by civil unrest, Pennsylvania voters likely won’t see conclusive results for at least a few days.

Thanks to newly-expanded mail-in ballot laws, a pandemic-inspired spike in remote voting, sluggish mail, and protests that sparked daily curfews right before the election, several counties say they need extra time to count votes.

Six counties — Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Allegheny, Erie and Dauphin — will still be accepting mail-in ballots postmarked by June 2 for an extra week thanks to an executive order from the governor. Bucks also has an extra week after a successful, last-minute emergency petition — though its order only applies to ballots mailed by June 1.

In the Philadelphia region, where a significant portion of the state’s registered voters live, nearly all of the area counties need more time to count ballots.

However, as election night wound down, there were some interesting trends — and a few declared victories — that emerged from the incomplete returns.

An incumbent senator struggles

In many ways, the Democratic primary for the 17th state Senate district really began more than two years ago.

In late 2017, the Philadelphia Inquirer published a story about incumbent state Sen. Daylin Leach, a progressive who has held the seat representing parts of Delaware and Montgomery counties since 2009. The report included accounts from several women who had worked with Leach on campaigns and in his office, who said he’d touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable and made sexual jokes they found inappropriate.

Leach’s challenger is East Norriton Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and former Planned Parenthood policy director Amanda Cappelletti. She generally aligns with him politically, and so has instead built much of her campaign around his behavior.

“The way in which he handled the allegations — the intimidation, the bullying, the name-calling, not just of people who have called him out but of his own colleagues. It’s not behavior that I expect of my public officials,” she said in a recent interview.

Of Cappelletti, Leach said he is “unaware that she has a platform…all of her political communication is just negative attacks.”

At midnight on primary day, Cappelletti was leading Leach 59% to 41%.