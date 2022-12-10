Decision to cut social studies came from board, not administration or the community

Board vice president Megan Banis-Clemens first proposed the change to the social studies curriculum earlier this year.

She said in an op-ed that she wanted to give students more choice to “accommodate different pathways.”

But according to the social studies department, students haven’t expressed a need for more choice. Board member Ron Wurz said students have control over more than 60% of their schedule and more choice is coming through new block scheduling.

The district currently requires two American history courses, one world history course, half a year of American government, and a half-year social studies elective.

District administrators consistently recommended maintaining four credits of social studies. They recently completed a three-year curriculum review process, based on the four-credit model.

Social studies teachers are “concerned over the lack of future competitiveness of our students compared to those of neighboring districts,” they wrote in an op-ed. “The overwhelming majority of school districts in Montgomery and Bucks County require four years of social studies.”

In October, students created a petition against reducing the number of credits, which reached almost 200 signatures by Monday, Wurz said. In November, Wurz started a similar petition; it had 1,000 signatures by the time of Monday’s vote, he said.

Eleven students spoke at Monday’s board meeting, and all of them were against the credit cut.

“Taking away a history credit requirement is going to send a message to the students at Pennridge that history is not important,” said high school senior Noelle White. “This mindset is frankly ignorant and will only breed hidden prejudice in the community.”

Wurz questioned why the board was rushing to a final decision and ignoring community concerns.

“This is a huge mistake,” he said.

Are four social studies credits necessary?

Pennsylvania doesn’t set credit requirements for graduation, but requires schools to cover academic standards, instructional hours, and units of content.

“How they arrange those into a curriculum, course titles, how long each course is, and how they award credit is a local decision,” a Department of Education spokesperson said.

Pennridge has required four years of social studies for high school students since the district graduated its first class in 1954, including world history in a student’s sophomore year, according to a local news article from the same year.

Banis-Clemens said some districts in the area require just three social studies credits, including Council Rock in Bucks County, and Radnor Township in Delaware County, and Tredyffrin-Easttown in Chester County.

Pennridge spokesman David Thomas said the district’s curriculum team will work with administrators and social studies teachers over the next few weeks to make necessary changes and will provide an update early next year.

Overall, the number of credits required for Pennridge students to graduate will remain the same due to the addition of a personal finance course and other changes that place an emphasis on STEAM instruction.

The social studies credit reduction is set to take effect next school year, and other changes will largely take effect starting with the Class of 2026, Thomas said.