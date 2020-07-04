This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Penn State scientists have found new ways to track the spotted lanternfly and slow the spread of the plant damaging insect.

A new checklist can help Pennsylvanians identify the many places where the pest lays eggs. In addition, researchers have developed a technique for tracking where the insects go throughout their lifetimes.

Spotted lanternfly feed on, and eventually kill, grapevines and trees. According to Heather Leach, Extension Associate for Penn State, “the biggest impact today has been to vineyards. Spotted lanternfly really love to feed on grapes and we’re seeing yield losses and even vine deaths.”

According to Leach, the checklist and other outreach efforts are an important temporary measure for slowing the extent of the insect’s range.

“The whole goal right now is to slow that spread down and keep it as contained as possible. And so in the meantime, we can figure out what else we can do for spotted lanternfly management that’s more sustainable and long term,” said Leach.

Leach said many Pennsylvanians are eager to use the checklist because the insect damages trees in people’s yards and gardens. She said, “One of southeastern Pennsylvania’s favorite hobbies I would say is to go out and take vengeance on spotted lanternfly.”

Some conservation organizations like the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education have said that it’s important to avoid other animals while fighting off these pests. For example, one popular method for catching the spotted lanternfly is wrapping tape around a tree trunk, but this method has killed bats and birds that get stuck on the sticky surface.