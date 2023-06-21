The U.S. has a shortage of a particular injectable form of the antibiotic penicillin that could last for the rest of the year. Doctors are changing their policies to make sure patients who really need that particular antibiotic can get it.

Around two weeks ago, Nemours Children’s Hospital in Florida was close to running out of this kind of penicillin. Director of Pharmacy Angela Folger said they were down to two doses, which is just enough for two patients.

“We got very close to running out,” she said. “We worked with our infectious disease colleagues to determine what alternatives there might be and which patients would be most critically in need of this medication so that we could conserve the supply we had.”