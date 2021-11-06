Rates of syphilis passed onto infants are the highest Philly has seen in decades

Over the last 20 years, syphilis cases have steadily increased in Philadelphia and nationwide. The disease, which is sexually transmitted, is preventable and treatable, but dangerous if left unchecked. It’s most concerning when it’s congenital — that is, passed on to a baby during childbirth.

Until this year, the city has managed to keep cases of congenital syphilis at bay. But so far in 2021, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has recorded nine cases of congenital syphilis, up from six total in each of the last two years. It’s the highest number of cases recorded in more than 20 years.

“The inability to prevent congenital syphilis really leads to long-term complications for all of these kids,” said Dr. Lenore Asbel, who directs the Health Department’s STD clinics and is the medical specialist for the department’s STD control program. “Once you see that rise, it propagates itself.”

In the early 2000s, syphilis cases were at an all-time low in Philadelphia and nationwide. There were so few cases, in fact, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed to eliminate the disease entirely.

But it wasn’t wiped out, and rates began to creep up again around 2011, especially among men who have sex with men. Health experts speculate that could be because people relaxed their practices around protected sex as treatments for HIV improved. Another theory is that online apps have made it easier to engage in sex with multiple partners, and more difficult for health workers to do contact tracing because those infected are less willing to share contact information for more casual partners. Contact tracing is and always has been a critical abatement tool for syphilis.

The disease prompts various symptoms through its stages. Early on, syphilis can be undetectable. Then it can cause rashes on the hands and feet, fever, headaches, muscle aches, sore throat, and fatigue. It can become latent and produce no symptoms at all. And it can reemerge as a plague on various nervous and organ systems. It is, however, easily treated with penicillin.

Congenital syphilis is treatable too: Three shots of penicillin, one a week for three weeks administered 30 days before the birth, are usually enough to treat the disease and prevent infection from transferring to the baby. Left unchecked though, syphilis can result in long-term consequences for infants, including cognitive, neurological, and skeletal issues, and even death. Syphilis during pregnancy can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.