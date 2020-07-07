PECO Crown Lights go dark until fall amid system upgrades
PECO has powered down its iconic Crown Lights as the utility company kicks off systemwide upgrades.
The building went dark Monday evening for the first time since 2009. PECO officials say the LED-powered lights will remain out until the fall season.
The Crown Lights, which sit atop PECO’s headquarters at North 23rd and Market streets, have celebrated the gamut of Philly milestones — the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII Championship in 2018, the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and the Papal Visit in 2015 among them.
Recently, the Crown Lights showed support for essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Crown Lights made their debut on July 4, 1976. In the 44 years since, they have cheered on community and nonprofit organizations with more than 17,500 messages.
While the lights are down, PECO will share community messages through a virtual display on its Facebook page.
Before being powered down, the Crown Lights shared one last message: “See you again in the fall!”
Be back soon!
The iconic PECO Crown Lights gave one last message before being powered down tonight. Don’t worry Philadelphia, the lights will be back this Fall after system upgrades are completed! pic.twitter.com/if82MjtfFD
— PECO (@PECOconnect) July 7, 2020