PECO has powered down its iconic Crown Lights as the utility company kicks off systemwide upgrades.

The building went dark Monday evening for the first time since 2009. PECO officials say the LED-powered lights will remain out until the fall season.

The Crown Lights, which sit atop PECO’s headquarters at North 23rd and Market streets, have celebrated the gamut of Philly milestones — the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII Championship in 2018, the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and the Papal Visit in 2015 among them.

Recently, the Crown Lights showed support for essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.