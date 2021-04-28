Parents divided after COVID-19 outbreak at Lower Merion school

Some students in a second-grade classroom in the Lower Merion School District returned to in-person learning this week after the district’s largest COVID-19 outbreak since September caused a quarantine earlier this month.

Eight second graders in one class at Penn Valley Elementary school tested positive, as well as two vaccinated parents.

As the classroom reopens, parents are divided on how the district handled the outbreak. Some are full of distrust, while others say their confidence has increased.

After the outbreak, the district inspected the classroom’s ventilation system and found faulty ductwork. Only 30% of the maximum amount of fresh air was entering the room.

In a letter sent to parents, LMSD said this could have been a contributing factor to the outbreak.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health also said a variant strain of COVID-19 could be a factor for the rapid spread. The district conducted a deep clean of the room and will be conducting air quality tests in all buildings over the coming weeks.

Lower Merion began full in-person learning at the end of March, after public health and education officials gave the thumbs up. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia recommended students return to buildings in January.

Across the region, COVID-19 positivity rates at schools have largely been at or below community transmission rates.

Lower Merion has seen 409 positive cases since September, counting all cases among staff and students regardless of where the transmission occurred.

Dominic Sisti’s child is in that second grade class at Penn Valley Elementary. Sisti, a professor of medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, said this recent outbreak proves to him that full in-person learning is not working, compared to the hybrid program that had about half as many students in classrooms at once.

“Our current program is failing,” said Sisti, “We should be going back to what worked, instead of cramming all these kids into this building that isn’t big enough for them.”

In an attempt to meet distancing guidelines, Sisti says some students at the school are sitting on floors in the lobby and hallways to eat lunch, without assigned seats for contact-tracing purposes.