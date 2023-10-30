Panera now displaying warning about caffeinated ‘Charged Lemonade’ after UPenn student death

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A death in Philadelphia has a national food chain now issuing a warning when it comes to one of its beverage options.

Panera Bread is now displaying a warning about its caffeinated lemonade. This comes after a lawsuit was filed by the family of a young woman alleging she died after drinking the chain’s “Charged Lemonade” last year.

Sarah Katz was a University of Pennsylvania student and bought the drink at a Panera near UPenn’s campus.

Panera now has “enhanced” the disclosures about the drink at its cafes and on its website and app, according to a CNBC report. The new language says the drink should be consumed in moderation and not recommended for people sensitive to caffeine.

Panera says the caffeine content has always been listed in stores.

A large “Charged Lemonade” has 390 milligrams of caffeine, which is close to the 400-milligram daily maximum intake from the FDA.