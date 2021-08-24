Pa. urban rescue team in New England to assist with Henri flood response

The response team, Pennsylvania Task Force One, is based in Philadelphia and is sponsored by the city’s fire department. It’s one of the 28 teams that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has positioned around the country for urban search-and-rescue needs.

They activated Saturday and were staged at Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks by Sunday. They remain there in case they’re needed as the storm weakens and moves back out to sea.

“I’m proud that Pennsylvanians have stepped up to assist with any water rescue efforts due to Tropical Storm Henri,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “Water rescues are dangerous, so I’m grateful to these volunteers for answering the call to support communities who may be experiencing horrific flooding.”