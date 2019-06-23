Pa.’s year-end surplus is official. But it won’t last long.

State lawmakers now have the official report on the money Pennsylvania netted this fiscal year.

As expected, there’s a surplus. But it won’t go nearly as far as some officials have hoped.

The Independent Fiscal Office said Friday that the commonwealth can count on ending the year with $910 million to spare. That’s a jump from their initial estimate of $866 million in May.

But the number dwindles when factoring in the amount the state overspent — $548 million dollars. Governor Tom Wolf said it mostly comes from unexpected Medicaid costs.

Lawmakers also tried to transfer $200 million dollars from a state-created medical malpractice insurer for the third year in a row. But that money is tied up in court, so it’ll be made up with back-payments from the coming fiscal year.

That leaves around $162 million dollars. Wolf said he doesn’t want to spend it.

“I agree with the Republicans that we ought to put that into the rainy day fund — into our cookie jar,” he said.

A spokesman for Wolf noted, since budget negotiations aren’t yet final, the exact dollar amount that ends up in the rainy day fund could change.

Some Democrats have suggested other approaches — like putting surplus dollars into an emergency fund for school repairs.

Wolf said he doesn’t think there’s enough left over to make a difference, and maintains the state should fund infrastructure in other ways.