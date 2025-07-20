Montgomery County increases minimum wage for county employees

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County commissioners voted last week to increase the minimum starting wage for county employees from $16 to $20.52 an hour. The county now has the highest minimum wage of any local government in Pennsylvania.

“After years of record inflation, the cost of everything from rent to gas to a gallon of milk have gone up,” Chair of the Board of Commissioners Neil Makhija said at a commissioners meeting Wednesday. “Wages haven’t kept pace, and there are people working very hard, including for the county, doing things that they love to make a difference in public service, who are struggling to make ends meet. And in Montco, we want to be able to help and make a difference in that.”

The increase will immediately impact more than 100 people in the county’s workforce of roughly 3,000.

“This vote says to our employees, we see your work and we believe that you deserve better,” Commissioner Jamila Winder said at Wednesday’s meeting. “We are also sending a clear message to business leaders: Good business means investing in your people. It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. Fair wages lead to better retention, stronger morale and better services for our public. This is how we make county government not just functional, but exceptional.”

Makhija said the increase was possible thanks to cost-saving strategies led by the county’s new Office of Innovation Strategy and Performance, as well as the Department of Finance. The county identified $2.5 million in savings through cost-reduction measures.