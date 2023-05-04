Proposal to update ailing Pa. rent, property tax rebate program would reverse decade of decline

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The number of people getting help from a state program that offsets some housing costs for older and disabled Pennsylvanians will drop again this year, continuing more than a decade of decline.

Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to fix that.

In his first budget, the Democratic governor has proposed increasing rent and property tax rebate amounts and raising the income limits to make an additional 173,000 people eligible, an expansion that would significantly increase the size of the program. Shapiro also wants to stop the steady decrease in the number of people receiving rebates by allowing the income limits to rise with inflation.

The existing rules impose a “weird penalty” on recipients, budget secretary Uri Monson said at a legislative hearing in April, adding that it “seemed just like a terrible way to design a program to begin with.”

The number of rebates paid out has declined every year since 2009, according to the state Department of Revenue, a drop of almost 27%. By 2021, the most recent year for which data are available, roughly 160,000 fewer people received rebates compared to 2009. The payments provide a partial refund on rent or property taxes paid the previous year.

Despite the dwindling numbers, state lawmakers haven’t updated the income limits for homeowners to qualify in more than 15 years. For renters, it’s been more than 35 years.

A disconnect between state and federal law makes the problem worse. Most people who qualify for state rebates — lower-income renters and homeowners who are 65 or over, or disabled — also receive Social Security benefits, which are adjusted each year to keep pace with inflation. The income limits for the rebate program, however, don’t factor this in.

As a result, people who have received a rebate for years find that modest cost-of-living increases to their Social Security payments push their income just over the limit to qualify — at least on paper. In practice, much of the extra money someone receives from a Social Security increase is eaten up by rising Medicare premiums, as well as higher costs for everyday items caused by the inflation that prompts the increase in the first place, experts say.

Even if lawmakers agree to Shapiro’s plan, the expansion wouldn’t go into effect until the start of 2024. Thousands of people would still lose out on rebates this year, after soaring inflation led to one of the largest cost-of-living increases in decades.

The governor’s proposal offers a long-term solution to a problem that lawmakers have previously addressed only in a piecemeal fashion.

In 2014, the General Assembly passed legislation ensuring no one would be disqualified from receiving a rebate because of an increase in their Social Security income; that law expired in 2016. Since then, lawmakers from both parties have introduced dozens of bills to address the issue, but none have gained traction in Harrisburg.

Under current law, the income cap to qualify is $15,000 for renters but $35,000 for homeowners. Shapiro’s plan would eliminate this disparity, raising the income limit for both to $45,000 per year. (Under the program’s rules, only half of someone’s Social Security income is counted.) By 2026, that threshold would increase to $48,200, according to the administration’s projections. The governor also wants to boost the dollar value of the rebates across income levels by about 50%.

The expansion would cost an estimated $130 million in the first year, budget documents show.

“I’m thrilled that Gov. Shapiro has made this a priority,” state Rep. Steve Samuelson (D., Northampton), chair of the House Finance Committee and a longtime advocate for expanding the program, told Spotlight PA. “We should have done this years ago.”