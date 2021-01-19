Pa. prisons don’t always tell families when inmates are sick. Officials are defending that policy

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The state Department of Corrections has doubled down on its policy not to always inform families of inmates who are sickened or killed by the coronavirus, saying it’s the responsibility of inmates to ensure their emergency contacts are complete and accurate.

Last month, a Spotlight PA report found that while the department has the power to decide when to release medical information, some family members of those who are incarcerated said they were kept in the dark as their loved ones fell ill and, in some cases, died.

Nonprofit organizations and attorneys point to a waiver issued by the federal government in March that gave hospitals the discretion to release such information to family and friends during a public health emergency. But the department said that waiver doesn’t apply to prisons.

In a post to its website this month, the department said it will only release information to a single person listed as an emergency contact, regardless of whether that person is a family member or “next of kin,” which is the typical process for authorities to notify a family of a death.

“So, when you see reports or accounts that an inmate’s family wasn’t notified of an illness or death, this could be the rational explanation,” the department wrote, adding that prisoners can fill out additional paperwork to authorize the release of their information to a second person.

For many inmates, however, their emergency contact information is as old as when they received it, which was the day they were imprisoned. And families and prison rights groups said the department is not doing enough to inform prisoners about the importance of updating their information.

“If the DOC seeks to follow the procedures that they just posted on their website relating to who is notified in case of a medical emergency, then they should proactively make that information known broadly to every incarcerated person in their care, so that people can plan ahead accordingly,” said Su Ming Yeh, executive director of the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project.

Briana Hafiz, whose father-in-law, Abdul Rashid Hafiz, is incarcerated at SCI-Dallas, said she and her family have been trying to get information on the status of Abdul since the beginning of the year, when they last heard from him.