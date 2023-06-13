Why some lawmakers think this will be the year Pa. raises its minimum wage

Democrats’ newfound optimism is based on the fact that a Republican who is a member of the state Senate’s leadership team is the lead sponsor of a bill to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Yearly increases tied to the rate of inflation would follow under the legislation.

“Due to the rising costs, workers are unable to pay for basic necessities and forced to rely on public assistance,” the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Dan Laughlin (R., Erie), said in a statement in late May. “It is time we address the issue and I believe this bill is the most responsible way to approach it.”

The state House is under Democratic control, and there are likely enough votes in the chamber to approve a minimum wage increase. The state Senate, meanwhile, is strongly under GOP control.

Still, state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny) is hopeful something will be done by the end of the year.

“… It’s just a function of figuring out the dynamics of what it’s going to look like,” he said.

Republican leadership in both chambers has been wary of raising the minimum wage.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) and Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) voted against raising the wage floor to $9.50 an hour in 2019. That year, the state Senate passed a compromise bill negotiated between Republicans and former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf; it died in the state House.