Pa. issues ‘cease and desist’ order to Hahnemann’s owner on closure

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered Philadelphia Academic Health System, the owner of Hahnemann University Hospital, to cease and desist any action toward closing the hospital “and/or eliminating services, particularly emergency department services” until the state has received legally mandated notice of the move and the hospital’s leadership has submitted a closure plan.

In a statement following release of the letter, sent by Secretary of Health Rachel Levine to Ronald Dreskin, the health system’s interim system CEO, Gov. Tom Wolf said:

“This action was undertaken to ensure that the people who rely on emergency medicine and other services … are not suddenly left without care and its employees aren’t left without jobs. We have processes and procedures in place to assure these things don’t occur, and this letter, in no uncertain terms, advised Hahnemann that it must follow those rules in the best interest of patients and employees.”

The cease-and-desist letter roughly coincided with a noon protest at City Hall Thursday at which several hundred people, including Hahnemann employees and leaders of the unions that represent them, along with a half-dozen or more members of City Council, called for an intervention to prevent the hospital from closing.

The hospital’s owners announced Wednesday that it would close Hahnemann, which has been losing money for some time, and that it would start diverting patients to other emergency rooms next week.

Emergency nurse Shanna Hobson said that would be bad news all over Philadelphia.

“Our closure will have a catastrophic effect on the all of Philadelphia’s ERs. Wait times are already well above the national average, and people going forward who need emergency care can expect to wait even longer.”

American Academic Health System, parent company of Philadelphia Academic Health, bought Hahnemann in January 2018 for $170 million.

Councilman Bobby Henon said, “Where do people go? There’s going to be a desert of emergency care for those who need it the most.”