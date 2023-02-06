Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In the coming days, three special elections will likely decide which political party controls the Pennsylvania House, breaking a stalemate that has brought operations in the chamber to a complete halt.

The special elections for contested state House seats will be held Tuesday. All three are in Allegheny County districts dominated by registered Democratic voters, and the party is expected to win them.

If that happens, Democrats will hold the state House majority for the first time in more than a decade.

Along with delivering a likely Democratic majority, the elections are expected to end an unusual monthlong impasse in which action in the state House has been procedurally impossible.

The period began when a backbench Democrat became speaker in a GOP-engineered deal that quickly devolved into infighting between both major parties and left the chamber unable to agree on the operating rules that allow it to function.

Democratic candidates won the 32nd, 34th, and 35th state House districts in November, but the seats quickly became vacant. One of the winners died too close to Election Day to be removed from the ballot, and two others resigned after winning higher office.

Should the party win those districts again on Tuesday, the lower chamber will have 102 Democrats and 101 Republicans — a bare Democratic majority.

Democrats have yet to hash out who will serve as speaker of the state House under their likely majority, and what the closely divided chamber will manage to accomplish.

Will Mark Rozzi stay speaker?

The current speaker is state Rep. Mark Rozzi (D., Berks). He won the role in a Republican-engineered deal and was not his caucus’ first choice.

The speaker’s powers include moderating floor debate, calling up bills for votes, and naming the chamber’s committee chairs. While they technically serve as an officer for the chamber as a whole, they tend to use their considerable authority to benefit their party.

Since 2020, the Democrats’ likeliest candidate for speaker has been state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia). Despite unified Democratic support, the party’s three vacancies and inability to win Republican support kept McClinton from having the necessary votes to become speaker at the start of this legislative session.

That could change if Democrats win all three elections on Tuesday. But it’s far from certain that McClinton will end up holding the gavel.

There are two ways a speaker swap could happen. Rozzi could resign, or a majority of the state House could vote to recall him and install someone new. In either case, McClinton would need her entire 102-member caucus — including Rozzi — to vote for her. If any members opposed her, she would need GOP support to take the position.

Rozzi has indicated he does not want to step down, telling the AP, “I know how to count votes.”

He did not respond to a request for comment from Spotlight PA on whether he would vote for McClinton as speaker if he is recalled.

In a statement to Spotlight PA, McClinton said she would be “honored” to serve as Speaker, and added that she trusts her colleagues “will make the best decision to move Pennsylvania forward.”

She recently told The Inquirer that while she “would love to be the first woman to be speaker of the House,” she currently has no clear idea whether it will happen. “The answer is, I don’t know,” she said.

Some rank-and-file Democrats, including state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia), have publicly backed a speaker swap.

“When the House has its full complement of members Leader Joanna McClinton will become Speaker Joanna McClinton,” he tweeted last month.

Republican leaders have soured on Rozzi after arranging his installation as speaker. Amid an ongoing argument over control of a particular office suite, GOP Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) called for Rozzi to “step aside,” citing “a long list of trust-breaking.”

That “trust-breaking” began soon after the start of the session. The deal that gave Rozzi the gavel coalesced when Republicans, unable to keep their functional majority unified around a single candidate, looked for a Democrat willing to compromise.

GOP leaders pitched several Democratic members the same offer, sources told Spotlight PA: The Democrat would accept a nomination for speaker and receive GOP votes in exchange for becoming an independent and agreeing not to caucus with either party.

Rozzi accepted the nomination. A GOP ally of Rozzi told Spotlight PA the Democrat agreed to the deal because he worried that a deadlock over choosing a speaker could jeopardize his top legislative priority: a constitutional amendment that would give child sex abuse victims, like Rozzi himself, more options to sue their abusers.

Republican leaders supported Rozzi’s bid, and Democrats got behind him at McClinton’s direction. He won the internal vote easily.

But much to Republicans’ dismay, Rozzi did not renounce his Democratic party registration. GOP members began calling for his ouster soon after.