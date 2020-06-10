Pa. House Speaker Mike Turzai expected to resign before the end of his term, sources say

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

The most powerful Republican in the Pennsylvania House, Mike Turzai, is expected to announce Wednesday he will resign from his post before the end of his final term, according to multiple legislative sources with knowledge of his plans.

Turzai (R., Allegheny), the House speaker, announced in January he would not seek reelection this fall and would instead pursue a job in the private sector. Sources, who requested anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the speaker’s plans, said it’s not clear exactly when Turzai will depart, though he’s expected to outline a timetable Wednesday.

Lawmakers on Tuesday said Turzai told members his family is coming to the Capitol this week for an announcement. In a brief interview, Turzai said he wants to have his family present when he shares some remarks with the House, though he declined to provide more details.

“It’s an opportunity to speak to the members who have been my colleagues and friends from both sides of the aisle and share some heartfelt recollections and lessons I think we learned in working together to make Pennsylvania better,” Turzai said early Tuesday evening.