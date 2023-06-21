Pa. House passes tax credit for new police officers, teachers and nurses

A proposed tax credit to recruit new teachers, nurses and police officers passed through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with bipartisan support on Tuesday, but leaders of the Republican-controlled Senate have suggested it lacks support in the caucus.

The bill passed 137-66, with every Democrat and about one-third of Republicans supporting it.

The tax credit is a key element of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal that he hopes will attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers amid nationwide shortages in the fields.

The bill would provide a tax credit of up to $2,500 annually for three years for a Pennsylvania resident after they become certified, or after they move to Pennsylvania with a state-recognized credential.