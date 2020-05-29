Pa. House passes resolution to limit Wolf’s coronavirus emergency declaration

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

—

The Pennsylvania legislature moved quickly this week, taking just three days to finalize a stopgap budget that’s designed to give lawmakers more time to determine the impact of the coronavirus on Pennsylvania’s fiscal fortunes.

But the budget bill sent to Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday passed out of the legislature on a day of intense partisanship, one that began with House Democrats expressing outrage over a Republican member’s positive coronavirus test and ended with a discordant debate that descended over a resolution to partially terminate Wolf’s emergency declaration and the emergency powers that come with it.

It was debate marked by heckling, parliamentary wrangling, and an accusation that a Republican lawmaker called a Democratic colleague a “little girl.”

House Resolution 836 has been described as Republicans’ “nuclear option,” a move to constrain the emergency powers granted to the governor under Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes. Wolf’s moves to close businesses, issue stay-at-home orders and waive state regulations all rest on the statute.

The original resolution was a carte blanche termination of Wolf’s disaster declaration, but was walked back by an amendment approved Thursday amid concern that a move to end the emergency outright could jeopardize federal funding. The resolution now terminates the disaster declaration only to the extent that it treats some businesses differently than others.