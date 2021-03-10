Federal aid to Pa. draws GOP warning to use it for 1-time costs

Pennsylvania state government is expected to receive more than $7 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress, or almost one-fifth of its operating costs this year, with some warning that the one-time aid should be used only for one-time costs.

Many across state government were still trying to determine Tuesday exactly what sort of restrictions are on the money and suggested that they may not know for certain for days after the bill is signed into law.

The estimated $7.3 billion coming to Pennsylvania state government dwarfs the roughly $2.5 billion deficit projected for state government next year by the Independent Fiscal Office, a legislative agency. Rising demand for long-term nursing care for a growing number of elderly residents is a key cost driver.

“We are eagerly awaiting final passage of this relief package that will provide desperately needed aid for families, businesses, and communities in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said in a statement. “Following passage, the federal government will provide states with guidance as to how the funding can be used.”

Every Republican member of Congress from Pennsylvania has opposed the relief package, while the state’s Democratic delegation supported it.

Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Fulton, the vice chair of the state House Appropriations Committee, said many Republicans feel that the estimated $7.3 billion should not be used to pay for recurring operating costs in a way that will create a funding cliff in the future, Topper said.

“If we’re talking about things that can be used to address a building project that was shelved because of COVID, things that can be used to address infrastructure issues because of COVID, that’s somewhere we can look,” Topper said. “But we can’t be in a position where we are using one-time money to fill recurring holes.”