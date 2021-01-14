Pa. GOP lawmakers want voters to give them the power to end governor’s emergency orders

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House are advancing a measure that would give the legislature more power over the executive branch, the result of long-festering resentment against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over his actions to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The constitutional amendment would require the governor to seek approval to continue an emergency order after 21 days, and give the legislature the ability to end such a declaration unilaterally at any time.

Since March, after the state identified its first COVID-19 cases, Wolf has issued or renewed a disaster declaration three times, most recently in November. Such an order greatly expands the executive’s powers, allowing the governor to suspend regulatory provisions, control travel from certain areas, and suspend the sale of guns.

In June, Republicans, with support from a handful of Democrats, tried to force Wolf to end his emergency order, but the state Supreme Court ruled against them.

The House State Government Committee advanced the proposal — written by the committee’s chair, Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) — along party lines Wednesday. The question is on track to go before voters this May during a low turnout primary.

“If the General Assembly, a co-equal branch of government, does not believe that the governor is acting properly, then the General Assembly should have a right to override that governor’s disaster emergency order,” said Rep. Russ Diamond (R., Lebanon), a frequent critic of the Wolf administration’s universal mask-wearing order.

In a statement, Wolf said the proposal “would hinder our ability to respond quickly, comprehensively, and effectively” to another wave of COVID-19.” Currently, a governor can order a 90-day disaster declaration and extend it as needed.