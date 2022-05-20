Pennsylvania families have more time to apply for LIHEAP assistance.

The application deadline was moved from May 20 to June 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Thursday morning.

Pennsylvanians who are behind on or having trouble paying home heating bills can apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for LIHEAP Cash and LIHEAP Crisis benefits. Both renters and homeowners are eligible for the aid.

The income limit for the program is 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of four, that means $39,740 gross income per year.

“LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their homes safer,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “If you are having trouble paying bills from this winter, please apply by June 17 so LIHEAP can help ease this burden.”