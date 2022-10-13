Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pa. governor’s race

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

When Melissa Reed became CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone in 2016, she had one goal: to expand access to reproductive health care in Pennsylvania.

“I want to make sure that Pennsylvania can continue to provide [abortion] care to whomever needs it regardless of where they live or their zip code,” said Reed.

Planned Parenthood Keystone runs over half of the 17 freestanding abortion clinics in Pennsylvania, servicing patients beyond the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metros.

When Keystone’s Lancaster facility — which never provided abortion services — closed in April 2020 due to the pandemic, Reed saw an opportunity in the setback.

After years of planning, the organization reopened the clinic 10 minutes away from its old location and arranged for it to offer a new service it previously couldn’t: medication abortions.

Reed said the change of address presents the provider’s best option for handling a tide of new patients and advancing her mission of expanding access to reproductive care.

The new facility has limits, however: It will not offer surgical abortions. “It would cost me millions of dollars to build a new surgical site,” said Reed. “What I know is the majority people seeking abortion now request medical abortion and providing medical abortion does not require those same ambulatory surgical center provisions.”

In Pennsylvania, the thicket of restrictions on abortion providers shapes the number of abortion facilities in the state and limits the services they can provide, effectively circumscribing access to the procedure.

As providers across Pennsylvania deal with a surge in patients from neighboring states following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, those barriers have pushed them to focus on retooling their services to offer medication abortions and telehealth, and to consider alternatives to new brick and mortar sites, such as mobile clinics for more rural areas.

“What I’m really looking at is how can I expand access to the most requested type of abortion care needed in a way that makes it the most successful and most affordable for our patients,” said Reed.

Providers also are anxiously waiting to see who will take over the governor’s office following the November election — some of them are unsure whether they’ll have a job after January.

“Of course, we want to expand and provide care for people,” said Sara Dixon, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. “It would provide another place where people could receive care and just relieve some of the pressure on the two clinics [in Pittsburgh]. But we have to wait until the end of November … I feel like everything is on the line.”

Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, has called abortion his “No. 1 issue” and has proposed banning the procedure at six weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the pregnant person. And the Democratic nominee, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has vowed to veto any legislation that would further curb abortion access.

Providers are watching the race closely, they told Spotlight PA, but are more immediately focused on navigating the current landscape rather than changing it. Most providers predict a six-week ban will go into effect if a Republican becomes governor. And even if the office remains under Democratic control, providers do not anticipate abortion access in the state expanding, due to the prospect of a Republican-controlled legislature.

“We have to work with the legislature and right now we don’t have the majority that has the will [to protect abortion rights],” said Reed.

Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy, though less than a quarter of the state’s freestanding abortion clinics are able to provide abortion care through that time period due to restrictions on facilities. Most of the clinics are concentrated in cities on the eastern and western edges of the state. An additional five abortion providers are attached to hospitals.

Over 85% of counties in the state have no abortion providers.

Reproductive health care workers attribute this dearth of clinics to Pennsylvania’s strict rules regarding abortion care access, also known as targeted regulation of abortion providers, or TRAP, laws.

Those restrictions include a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for people seeking abortions, no Medicaid coverage except in cases of incest, rape, or when the person’s life is endangered, and blood and urine tests that health care workers argue are unnecessary.

Abortion clinics have to abide by facility rules mandating specific room sizes and corridor widths. Those particular restrictions influenced Planned Parenthood Keystone’s decision to open a location that provides medication abortions but not surgical ones, explained Reed.

According to Reed, a majority of patients now seek medication abortions, also known as medical abortions or abortion by pills, in part because that procedure requires less travel and fewer appointments.

Reed explained it would have cost millions of dollars to equip the new clinic to legally offer surgical abortions, a procedure that has more stringent facility rules. Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania operates most of the clinics that provide such abortions.

Given those obstacles, Planned Parenthood Keystone, which oversees nine of the state’s clinics, plans to expand abortion access under the parameters that currently exist, an approach that has become the consensus among providers in the state.