Pa. elected officials calling for feds to support transition to cleaner cars

The group, led by Moms Clean Air Force, says the moves will help create jobs while cutting pollution that contributes to climate change and threatens public health.

Carlisle Councilman Joel Hicks said his community is near one of the highest volume logistics hubs in the country, I-81, and their economy depends on the shipping industry.

“Which demands that we be proactive in the transition to clean air technologies that can actually improve vehicle performance and stimulate new jobs and encourage economic growth,” Hicks said.

He added his constituents and people across Pennsylvania are paying for the transportation economy with dirtier air that impacts public health and aggravates certain respiratory conditions. More than one million Pennsylvanians suffer from asthma.

Pennsylvania is one of the top carbon dioxide emitters in the country. Transportation accounts for about a quarter of the state’s emissions.