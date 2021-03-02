Fossil fuels will even help address climate change, according to Jim Welty. The vice president of government affairs with the Marcellus Shale Coalition spoke to the policy committee and to the Republican-controlled House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

He talked up natural gas’s role in bringing down emissions and producing plastics that make vehicles lighter and more efficient.

“We are part of the solution on every step moving forward,” Welty said.

Scientists disagree.

“It’s got to be a transition fuel. It can’t be the solution,” said Kenneth Davis, a professor of atmospheric and climate science at Penn State.

By replacing coal, natural gas has reduced emissions — but burning it still creates carbon dioxide.

To avoid the worst effects of climate change, scientists say we must reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically in the coming decade and eliminate them by 2050.

Davis said natural gas can be helpful in the short term, but there has to be a step where we stop burning it — or at least stop letting the emissions reach the atmosphere. Carbon capture and storage technology could help, but so far it hasn’t been cost-effective.

Rep. Danielle Friel Otten (D-Chester) co-chairs the Legislative Climate Caucus and attended both hearings.

“I was a little bit shocked to see the Democrats give a platform to the Marcellus Shale Coalition, I’m not going to lie about that,” she said.

But she said the tone from past hearings was different, in that fossil fuel representatives accepted that climate change is real and presents real risks. She considers that a step forward.

Still, there was a big disconnect between the presentations and where climate science tells us we have to go.

Rep. Greg Vitali (D-Delaware), the minority chair of the House environmental resources committee, said that’s because there are two factors challenging the party on climate: some members are from coal and gas regions, and labor unions typically aligned with Democrats want to preserve their fossil-fuel related jobs. That can make a conversation about how to transition away from coal and gas more difficult.

“Maybe they’re thinking, if we start talking about transition, it might appear like we’re giving up on holding onto these jobs, which they don’t want to do,” Vitali said.