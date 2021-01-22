Pa. Dept. of Human Services vows to take ‘anti-racist’ approach

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services serves more than 3 million people annually and employs nearly 16,000 employees, making it one of the state’s largest employers.

After a year of protest over racial injustice, they are taking steps to embrace an anti-racist approach.

“After the last year, we’ve learned more than ever that it is not enough to speak in opposition to racism and a commitment to equity. Black Lives Matter – but this is not just a value,” said Secretary Theresa Miller at a press conference Thursday marking the release of the agency’s first racial equity report. “This must be a call to action for all of us to use our privilege and our position to try to make the world a better place for everyone.”