Pa. DEP to require landfills to test for radioactivity from fracking waste

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who issued a grand jury report last year slamming the DEP for failing to protect the public from the health effects of fracking, hailed the decision.

“Pennsylvanians living next to landfills and in the shadow of fracking wells have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and the improved monitoring and promised analysis by DEP is a step in the right direction,” Shapiro said.

Amy Mall, a senior advocate with the Natural Resources Defense Council, which recently released a report calling for more regulation of radioactive waste from the fracking industry, also praised the decision. But in an email she also called on the state to do more “to protect workers and nearby residents from radioactive waste generated by oil and gas production.”

Veronica Coptis, executive director of the Center for Coalfield Justice, said the decision will “provide important information to the public,” but said that since some of the landfills that accept the waste are publicly-owned, the cost of testing falls to the public. “It is imperative that the oil and gas industry bear the cost of ensuring clean waterways,” she said.

Marcellus Shale Coalition President David Callahan said in a statement said the state’s regulations governing radioactive materials in oil and gas waste was “modern and effective” and did not “pose a risk to workers or the public.” Callahan added that natural gas companies and their contractors “conduct comprehensive (radiation) management plans, surveys, and reporting to state agencies” which include sampling for radioactivity in solid waste “leaving (a) wellsite and before entering a permitted landfill facility.”

A 2016 Pennsylvania DEP study found “little or limited potential for radiation exposure to workers or the public.” But in announcing the new radium monitoring requirement, the agency said that the 2016 study concluded that “additional evaluation of the potential for oil and gas-derived waste to radiologically impact landfill leachate was necessary.”





