Pa. DEP stood to gain new staffers, but now faces flat funding to start next fiscal year

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection was hoping to welcome 25 new staff members in the next fiscal year.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget included $5 million to hire more staff at DEP and at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

But since the coronavirus prompted statewide business shutdowns and ate into expected revenue, lawmakers are planning to maintain current funding levels for all agencies for at least the first five months of the new fiscal year, which begins in July.

The short-term spending plan passed the House Tuesday 103-99, and is now in the Senate.

Rep. Greg Vitali (D-Delaware), minority chair of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, urged a no vote on the measure.

DEP has been “decimated” over the years by cuts, he said, adding even Wolf’s proposed increases were inadequate.

DEP has seen budget cuts since a high point in the mid-1990s. It lost 25 percent of its staff between 2003-2018.

“This budget, even cognizant of the difficult times, simply doesn’t give the agency the resources it needs to carry out its mission of protecting human health and the environment,” Vitali said.