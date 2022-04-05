Pa. court blocks Gov. Wolf’s carbon emissions plan

The regulation was to be published on Saturday. But the court sided with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, who just a day earlier had failed in their final legislative attempt to block the regulation.

Republican lawmakers in the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state and its No. 3 coal-mining state contend that the regulation is an illegal use of regulatory authority. They say legislative approval is required to force power plants to buy hundreds of millions of dollars in credits annually that the state could then spend on clean energy or energy efficiency programs.

Wolf in 2019 ordered his administration to start working on a regulation to bring Pennsylvania into a multi-state consortium of Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states, called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets a price and declining limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

The plan has won approval from regulatory bodies and signoff by the governor’s office of general counsel and the attorney general’s office under reviews for form and legality.

Wolf has insisted that his administration has the authority to regulate carbon dioxide under existing state air pollution laws and Democratic lawmakers say the measure is desperately needed to act against climate change and speed up Pennsylvania’s transition to the future of a clean energy-based economy.

Republican lawmakers, however, say that paying a price for carbon dioxide emissions will close down power plants, balloon consumer electric bills, threaten national security and destroy Pennsylvania’s growing natural gas-based industrial economy.

Opponents have included coal- and natural gas-related interests, industrial and business groups and labor unions whose workers maintain power plants, build gas pipelines and mine coal. It has backing from owners of higher-efficiency gas plants, nuclear plants and solar and wind power installations.

Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chairman Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, called the court’s order “a welcome step in the right direction” given how much it will increase electricity costs.