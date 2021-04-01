Pa. coronavirus update: Philly residents in Phase 1C eligible for vaccine starting April 5

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Some Philadelphians in the city’s Phase 1C will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this coming Monday, April 5.

The city plans to prioritize four specific groups within 1C for vaccines: sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and package delivery workers. The Philadelphia Health Department has asked providers to help these groups set up appointments first.

Other professions that will be eligible in 1C some time later in April include:

Higher education

Non-remote, public-facing finance roles

Transportation, such as airport and train employees, and taxi and rideshare workers

Construction

Telecommunications/IT

The press and media

The legal industry

Public health workers

People who are eligible in 1A and 1B are still able and encouraged to get vaccinated, especially people over the age of 65.