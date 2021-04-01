Pa. coronavirus update: Philly residents in Phase 1C eligible for vaccine starting April 5
Some Philadelphians in the city’s Phase 1C will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this coming Monday, April 5.
The city plans to prioritize four specific groups within 1C for vaccines: sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and package delivery workers. The Philadelphia Health Department has asked providers to help these groups set up appointments first.
Other professions that will be eligible in 1C some time later in April include:
- Higher education
- Non-remote, public-facing finance roles
- Transportation, such as airport and train employees, and taxi and rideshare workers
- Construction
- Telecommunications/IT
- The press and media
- The legal industry
- Public health workers
People who are eligible in 1A and 1B are still able and encouraged to get vaccinated, especially people over the age of 65.
The move to 1C comes as coronavirus cases in Philadelphia, and throughout the region, are on the rise. On Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the pandemic is “returning to where it began a year ago.”
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania officials announced they’ll open vaccine accessibility up to all residents ages 16 and up on April 19, with those in 1B eligible April 5 and those in 1C eligible on April 12.
Philadelphia is on a different vaccine schedule than the rest of the commonwealth as it gets its own allotment from the federal government. Farley has said previously that in accordance with President Joe Biden’s timeline, all adult city residents will be eligible for their shot on May 1.
