Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Updated at 7:08 p.m.

Since Monday, Philadelphia had 805 new cases of COVID-19, leading to a total of 94,127 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. There are another 111 probable cases from quicker antigen tests, which can be done in minutes but are less accurate.

Farley said the city was at about the same place in the pandemic last week as it was a week before: The number of cases has gone down from around 570 a day (December 20 to 26), to around 487 a day (December 27 to January 3). But the percent of tests that come back positive has gone from 8.7% to 9.1%. He added there may be a delay in test results coming back because of the New Year’s holiday.

The number of people in Philadelphia hospitals because of COVID-19 has been generally going down since mid December, and is at 693 as of Tuesday. There have been 36 new deaths due to COVID-19 since yesterday.

Farley said these numbers are high, and related to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Update on restrictions

Farley also said the restrictions that Philadelphia put in place, such as closing down gyms and museums and indoor dining, has helped. He pointed out that while the restrictions were in effect from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3, the case rates in Philadelphia have fallen by 38%, while case rates across the state rose by 20%. Case rates in the suburban counties of Philadelphia increased as well.

The city lifted some restrictions on Monday, such as reopening gyms and museums and allowing in-person classes at high schools. Farley said people still need to wear masks indoors, and there should not be more than 5 people per thousand square feet of space.

Other restrictions, such as the ban on indoor dining, theaters opening and in-person college classes, will stay in place until January 15. But Farley added he hopes to have an update on when those restrictions might change by the end of this week.

More doses of vaccine, faster distribution, and more federal funding needed

Farley said the city is still vaccinating health care workers and people who live and work in nursing homes — the first priority group to get vaccinated. As of this past Sunday, 28,476 people have been vaccinated, representing 39% of the doses that the city got from the federal government.

There will be more doses coming this week: 9,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Farley said the city will be getting the same amount each week until the end of the month. He said, at that rate, it would take more than a year to vaccinate the 1.6 million people in the whole city so he hopes the city can get additional doses.

He also said that federal funding and more doses would allow the city to vaccinate more people, faster. The new COVID-19 relief package has funding for vaccine distribution but the money hasn’t arrived yet.

This week, health care workers who are not part of hospital systems, like primary care doctors and home health aides, will be able to get vaccinated at 26 Rite Aid pharmacies across the city. Farley stressed these sites are only for health care workers who have been invited to get the vaccine and made an appointment, not for the general public.

Farley also said the federal government set unrealistic expectations for how quickly the vaccine could be given to people. The federal government estimated that 20 million people in the US would be vaccinated by the end of 2020.

“When I was a kid, we all had the polio vaccine, we went to the high school gym, everybody just lined up, you walked in, they handed you a sugar cube, you swallowed it and walked on, each person was a few seconds, this is not like that.”

Farley pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccines have more complicated storage and thawing procedures. Health systems are still treating large numbers of cases and while people have been vaccinated for the past three weeks, two of those weeks included holidays.

He said the city has a breakdown of the people who have been vaccinated by race and ethnicity: 43% white, 19% unknown, 12% Black, 10% Asian, 10% other, and 5% Hispanic.

He said he has talked to chief medical officers at hospitals and asked them to listen to the concerns of employees in “minority” groups, who are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19 but also less likely to accept the vaccine when offered.

“We believe they have less trust in the medical care system,” Farley said. “Let me say that is completely understandable given the history of how African Americans have been treated in this country historically and through today, but it is still a problem.”

He said one possible solution is to address people’s concerns and also highlight role models that people look up to, who have been vaccinated.