Pa. coronavirus update: Black Doctors, Skippack Pharmacy holding mass vaccination clinics this weekend
With everyone over the age of 16 in Pennsylvania eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, some mass vaccination events this weekend aim to get jabs into thousands more arms.
On Saturday, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will vaccinate an additional 3,000 at the Dell Music Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The consortium has already inoculated more than 25,000 Philadelphians, most of them people of color.
On Sunday, a mom-and-pop pharmacy will try and distribute 8,000 vaccines through a mass vaccine clinic at North Penn High School in Montgomery County.
Mayank Amin — known locally as Dr. Mak — owns Skippack Pharmacy and has helped distribute more than 30,000 vaccines in his community wearing his “Superman” costume.
It all started earlier this year when Amin’s pharmacy was getting lots of calls from residents asking if the pharmacy would be offering the COVID-19 vaccines. Amin received 1,000 doses in February, right before Super Bowl Sunday, with only 36 hours to plan distribution.
Since then, Amin’s pharmacy and volunteers have helped vaccinate thousands more people in the region.
Last weekend, the pharmacy helped vaccinate 6,000 people.
This Sunday’s mass vaccination clinic will likely be his last major effort as vaccine appointments are in less demand.
“Before, we could post them online and 1,000 vaccine slots would be filled in a matter of 15 minutes,” he said. “Now, when we or any of the other pharmacies in the area post a link publicly online, it takes a day to get 1,000 people to sign up, which is absolutely amazing. This is our goal.”
You can sign up for the mass vaccination clinic online. Appointments are available from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. While this may be the pharmacy’s last mass vaccination effort, it will continue offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its location in Schwenksville.
