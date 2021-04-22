Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With everyone over the age of 16 in Pennsylvania eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, some mass vaccination events this weekend aim to get jabs into thousands more arms.

On Saturday, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will vaccinate an additional 3,000 at the Dell Music Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The consortium has already inoculated more than 25,000 Philadelphians, most of them people of color.

On Sunday, a mom-and-pop pharmacy will try and distribute 8,000 vaccines through a mass vaccine clinic at North Penn High School in Montgomery County.