Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

Pa. coronavirus recovery: PPA to enforce metered parking; Funeral for police sgt. who died of COVID-19

FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS / FOTOPHOTOW

FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS / FOTOPHOTOW

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

More than three months after the state began to shut down, Pennsylvania is slowly returning to a new sense of normal.

Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will again enforce metered-parking restrictions throughout the city. By this time next week, residential permit restrictions will be back in play.

On Sunday, SEPTA also reopened some subway stations along its Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines that were closed for long stretches during the pandemic. The reopened stations include the Tioga, Somerset, Dilworth Park and 2nd Street stations along the Market-Frankord Line — and the Spring Garden and Lombard-South stations on the Broad Street Line.

Still, painful reminders of the outbreak’s toll remain.

At 11 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department will hold funeral services for Sgt. Jose M. Novoa, who died due to complications caused by COVID-19. The 62-year-old spent 27 years on the city’s police force and died in early June.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Avi Wolfman-Arent

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate