More than three months after the state began to shut down, Pennsylvania is slowly returning to a new sense of normal.

Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will again enforce metered-parking restrictions throughout the city. By this time next week, residential permit restrictions will be back in play.

On Sunday, SEPTA also reopened some subway stations along its Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines that were closed for long stretches during the pandemic. The reopened stations include the Tioga, Somerset, Dilworth Park and 2nd Street stations along the Market-Frankord Line — and the Spring Garden and Lombard-South stations on the Broad Street Line.

Still, painful reminders of the outbreak’s toll remain.

At 11 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department will hold funeral services for Sgt. Jose M. Novoa, who died due to complications caused by COVID-19. The 62-year-old spent 27 years on the city’s police force and died in early June.