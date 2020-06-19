Pa. Coronavirus recovery: Unemployment rate dips, remains high

As of Friday, Pennsylvania’s health department recorded 526 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,762. There are 6,399 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 deaths.

Pa. unemployment rate declines, but still much higher than normal

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipped to 13.1% in May, but remains more than double the rate recorded in March, according to state data released Friday.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Pennsylvania, the state’s unemployment rate soared to 16.1% in April. It was 6% in March.

Over the course of May, the state’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 23,000. Unemployment declined by 188,000

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 198,300 over the month — the largest single-month increase on record, according to the state’s Department of Labor & Industry.

Construction got the biggest boost, increasing by 77,400. The total represents more than two-thirds of the sector’s March and April losses.

Under the state’s color-coded reopening plan, some construction was initially deemed non-essential. Gov. Tom Wolf lifted that temporary freeze on May 1, a week before parts of the state moved into the “yellow” stage of reopening.