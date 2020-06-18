Pa. coronavirus recovery: Comcast extends free internet offer to new, low-income customers
As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s health department recorded 79,818 COVID-19 cases and 6,319 COVID-related deaths. Philadelphia health officials reported 24,655 cases, including 1,503 fatalities.
Free internet program continued
Comcast will continue offering 60 days of free internet service to new, low-income customers through the end of the year, the company announced Thursday. The media giant will also continue to approve applicants who have a past due balance.
The program, primarily launched to help students keep up with virtual classwork during the coronavirus pandemic, was set to expire June 30.
Launched in 2011, Comcast’s Internet Essentials program typically costs $9.95 a month plus tax.
“Now, more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to say in touch with family and friends,” said Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services, in a statement.
People can apply at www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.
In early June, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced schools could resume in-person instruction on July 1.
For now, the Philadelphia School District is scheduled to start the school year on Aug. 31.
