Pa. coronavirus recovery: Comcast extends free internet offer to new, low-income customers

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s health department recorded 79,818 COVID-19 cases and 6,319 COVID-related deaths. Philadelphia health officials reported 24,655 cases, including 1,503 fatalities.

Free internet program continued

Comcast will continue offering 60 days of free internet service to new, low-income customers through the end of the year, the company announced Thursday. The media giant will also continue to approve applicants who have a past due balance.

The program, primarily launched to help students keep up with virtual classwork during the coronavirus pandemic, was set to expire June 30.