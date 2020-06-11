Pa. coronavirus recovery: Mann Center brings curtain down on entire season

In a press release, President and CEO Catherine Cahill said the Mann’s leadership had “worked diligently on contingency planning to prudently steward the Mann’s response during this time and ensure that our beloved campus in Fairmount Park would be ready to welcome patrons and artists back whenever it was deemed safe to do so.”

But now, she said, guidance from the state and city has made it clear it won’t be safe to go ahead with this summer’s season.

“While it is a heart-wrenching decision, it is one we share with arts and culture organizations across the region and around the world,” Cahill said. “It is very clearly the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our artists, patrons, volunteers, and Mann team – which is always our top priority.”

The decision, however, puts the Mann in the same tricky financial position that many venues now face. It is a nonprofit, and gets its funding through a combination of ticket, concession and parking sales, along with individual and corporate donations, public funding and rental agreements.

Much of its revenue has long come in the summer months. And in their release, Mann leadership noted that they are “not fully capitalized” to deal with that loss — they estimated their shortfall will be about $2 million — even with salary cuts, staff furloughs and spending freezes.

This is not an insurmountable situation by any means, but it does mean we must address the problem now,” Cahill said.

The center has launched an emergency fundraising effort in an attempt to fill its budget gap. Dubbed the “Music Play Resiliency Fund for the Mann,” Cahill said the fund has already collected $400,000 from longtime donors.

At the same time, the center is already planning for its 2021 season. More than half of the shows that were scheduled for this summer have been bumped to next year.

The Mann is instructing people who had tickets for the now-canceled season to visit its website for refunds and details on specific shows.