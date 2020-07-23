Pa. coronavirus recovery: Lag in Montco lab results for COVID tests; cases rise in Chesco

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania saw 763 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 103,528. The state recorded 32 new deaths for a total of 7,070.

Philadelphia reported 132 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,874. The city reported 7 new deaths on Monday for a total of 1,673.

Montco case counts holding ‘steady’ amid lag in lab results

Montgomery County is actively searching for other labs to help the county process its COVID-19 tests more quickly.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, County Commission Chair Valerie Arkoosh said a “significant majority” of the area’s coronavirus tests are taking up to a week to process. In some cases, residents are waiting 10 days to learn whether they have COVID-19.

Tests collected at six county sites are sent to Quest Diagnostics for processing.

“This slow turnaround time is unacceptable,” said Arkoosh.

The news comes as daily case counts in the county remain steady. And as positivity rates — the percentage of tests coming back positive — remain below 5%. Health officials say the threshold shows the virus is largely contained if it lasts for least 14 days.