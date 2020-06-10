Tony Xu is the valedictorian picked from 1,028 graduating seniors at North Penn High School in Lansdale, Montgomery County.

“I’m a bit nervous,” he said behind the bleachers at the school stadium, dressed in his cap and gown, waiting to pre-record his graduation speech. Only a handful of people were present — the principal, his parents, a few administrators — but Xu knew his speech will be part of a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

“As the social media generation, you know how it is to put something out there for all to see,” he said.

Xu will attend Cornell University in the fall with the intention to study chemical engineering. As valedictorian, his job is to speak to his peers in a way that, he hopes, will represent them.

The class of 2020 has endured an unprecedented disruption to the end of their high school careers. An online graduation ceremony may leave many feeling unsatisfied, but Xu leaned into the ambiguity of it all.

“For us, in a way, our lack of closure is our closure. Loss illuminates our feelings and makes us realize what was most important,” he recited in his soft voice from the podium, facing a video camera. “As we look out, the world may seem chaotic as even our uncertainty is politicized, but we have the tools to be the citizens of our unknown future.”

Xu was speaking inside a tented area in the middle of a football field, as a gentle breeze unfurled blue flags reading “North Penn Strong.” The COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed the way students graduate — it has changed who they are.

“It absolutely marked them, it will make them stronger,” said North Penn Principal Pete Nicholson. “I’m a firm believer that the experiences in life shape who you are. This is an uncharted time in the world, with the COVID pandemic and protesting and social unrest. It shapes what our students do in the future.”